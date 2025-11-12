KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 10.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.28% to Rs 1.57 croreNet profit of KJMC Financial Services declined 10.81% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.28% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.572.02 -22 OPM %59.2467.33 -PBDT0.961.28 -25 PBT0.861.17 -26 NP0.660.74 -11
