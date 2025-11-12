Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 352.34 croreNet profit of Seshaasai Technologies declined 11.54% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 352.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales352.34395.15 -11 OPM %26.6926.40 -PBDT87.6298.06 -11 PBT76.0087.25 -13 NP57.6465.16 -12
