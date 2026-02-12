Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 75.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 75.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales decline 24.54% to Rs 66.55 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 75.28% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.54% to Rs 66.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales66.5588.19 -25 OPM %9.6517.42 -PBDT4.9914.41 -65 PBT3.4413.93 -75 NP2.6110.56 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today