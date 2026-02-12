Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 75.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.54% to Rs 66.55 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 75.28% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.54% to Rs 66.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.5588.199.6517.424.9914.413.4413.932.6110.56

