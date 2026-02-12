Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 635.79 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 635.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 654.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.635.79654.472.580.584.55-8.98-22.90-36.75-16.17-25.66

