Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.37% to Rs 7.64 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.37% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.6417.51-37.438.62-2.462.12-3.431.24-3.400.75

