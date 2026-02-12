Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.37% to Rs 7.64 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.37% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.6417.51 -56 OPM %-37.438.62 -PBDT-2.462.12 PL PBT-3.431.24 PL NP-3.400.75 PL

