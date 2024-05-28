Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 70.77 croreNet profit of Nova Agritech rose 2.60% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 70.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.16% to Rs 28.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 252.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content