Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 307.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 818.18% to Rs 36.36 croreNet profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 307.69% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 818.18% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.363.96 818 OPM %1.935.30 -PBDT0.730.13 462 PBT0.720.13 454 NP0.530.13 308
