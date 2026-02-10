NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 327.92 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 34.18% to Rs 28.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 327.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.327.92278.5218.4416.0962.4948.5748.0636.1528.6221.33

