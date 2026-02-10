Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 75.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.18% to Rs 604.64 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 75.50% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.18% to Rs 604.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 490.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.604.64490.8725.0322.98139.2893.25103.7760.9277.9944.44

