NRB Bearings standalone net profit rises 30.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 290.78 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 30.07% to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 290.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 272.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales290.78272.15 7 OPM %13.8714.47 -PBDT56.0847.07 19 PBT45.4137.09 22 NP36.4628.03 30
