NSE announces trading holiday on November 20 for Maharashtra elections

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a trading holiday on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, in observance of the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.
The move to pause trading aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the elections, allowing participants to partake in the democratic process. Consequently, all trading activities, including equity, derivative, and currency markets on the NSE, will remain closed for the day.
Regular trading will resume the following day, Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content