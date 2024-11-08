Business Standard
NSE announces trading holiday on November 20 for Maharashtra elections

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a trading holiday on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, in observance of the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.

The move to pause trading aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the elections, allowing participants to partake in the democratic process. Consequently, all trading activities, including equity, derivative, and currency markets on the NSE, will remain closed for the day.

Regular trading will resume the following day, Thursday, November 21, 2024.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

