Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 28.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 756.69 croreNet profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 28.25% to Rs 94.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 756.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 673.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales756.69673.24 12 OPM %14.3513.25 -PBDT133.74102.34 31 PBT126.7596.91 31 NP94.8073.92 28
