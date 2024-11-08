Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 24.86% to Rs 525.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 420.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6317.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8090.166317.38 28 OPM %56.2854.13 -PBDT1587.041264.72 25 PBT1512.681212.62 25 NP525.54420.90 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

CEOs of top PE firms

BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

PKL

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

NSE

NSE to boost commodities segment with new contracts in coming months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon