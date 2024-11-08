Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 24.86% to Rs 525.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 420.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 8090.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6317.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8090.166317.38 28 OPM %56.2854.13 -PBDT1587.041264.72 25 PBT1512.681212.62 25 NP525.54420.90 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content