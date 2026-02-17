Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The amended regulations have rationalised the ECB framework by expansion of eligible borrower and recognised lender base, rationalisation of borrowing limits and restrictions on average maturity period, removal of restrictions on the cost of borrowing for ECBs, review of end-use restrictions and simplification of reporting requirements. The regulations have been issued after examining and suitably including feedback received from the stakeholders on the draft regulations published on the Banks website vide Press Release dated October 03, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

RBI releases draft norms for reporting OTC Forex Derivative Transactions for Authorised Dealer Category - I Banks

RBI releases draft norms for reporting OTC Forex Derivative Transactions for Authorised Dealer Category - I Banks

Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 44-cr order from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 44-cr order from NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance