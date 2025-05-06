Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices launches two new target maturity indices

NSE Indices launches two new target maturity indices

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched two new target maturity indices namely - Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2027 90:10 Index and Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2028 90:10 Index.

Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2027 90:10 Index and Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2028 90:10 Index follows a target maturity structure with a maturity date of 30 April 2027 and 28 April 2028 respectively.

Both indices seek to measure the performance of portfolio of AAA rated bonds issued by Public Financial Institutions (PFIs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Private Sector Banks and Government securities (G-Secs) maturing during the six month period ending 30 April 2027 and 28 April 2028.

 

Indices have a base date of 30 April 2025, base value of 1000 and will be reviewed semi-annually. The new indices are expected to appeal to investors looking to invest in debt portfolios with target maturity theme. They are expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Shipping Corp.of India Land & Assets recommends final dividend

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

NSE lays down new ground rules for retail algo trading to boost safety and compliance

Barometers trade lower; European mrkt decline

Bondada Engineering subsidiary receives purchase order from Bharti Airtel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

