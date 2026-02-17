Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter
IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48057 shares
One 97 Communications Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2026.
IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48057 shares. The stock increased 1.73% to Rs.948.00. Volumes stood at 31946 shares in the last session.
One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.1,150.65. Volumes stood at 95957 shares in the last session.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd registered volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51222 shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.1,531.05. Volumes stood at 59047 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 39.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.24% to Rs.215.95. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.64% to Rs.512.00. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:05 AM IST