Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48057 shares

One 97 Communications Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2026.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48057 shares. The stock increased 1.73% to Rs.948.00. Volumes stood at 31946 shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.1,150.65. Volumes stood at 95957 shares in the last session.

 

Cochin Shipyard Ltd registered volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51222 shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.1,531.05. Volumes stood at 59047 shares in the last session.

Also Read

NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup live score

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: CAN batting first; Santner misses out due to illness

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 17

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile in trade; SMIDs hold gain; IT, PSBs rally; metal drags

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.4 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Chart check on FMCG stocks: SAMCO Securities analyst picks Varun Beverages, Marico and Britannia.

Britannia sees 'Darvas Box'; VBL, Marico show reversal signs, says analyst

CBSE board exams 2026

CBSE board exams 2026 begin: Check guidelines for classes 10th and 12th

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 39.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.24% to Rs.215.95. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.64% to Rs.512.00. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 44-cr order from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 44-cr order from NHAI

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS"

SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS"

India's total exports rise around 13% on year in Jan-26, imports spike 19%

India's total exports rise around 13% on year in Jan-26, imports spike 19%

Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance