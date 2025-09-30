Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Ecoline Exim opens its market journey with a slight tear at the seams

NSE SME Ecoline Exim opens its market journey with a slight tear at the seams

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Ecoline Exim was trading at Rs 137.80 on the NSE, a discount of 2.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 141.

The scrip was listed at Rs 140.85, almost matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.17% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 140.85 and a low of Rs 133.80. About 15.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ecoline Exim's IPO was subscribed 5.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price of the IPO was set between Rs 134 to Rs 141 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43,40,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,80,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.58% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure towards construction of building, mechanical and electrical works and procurement of plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Ecoline Exim on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 21.75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.43 lakh shares at Rs 141 per share to 6 anchor investor.

Ecoline Exim made a wide range of packaging and promotional bags using cotton and jute. The company focused on eco-friendly products and sold its bags to markets around the world. Its products were sent to over 27 countries, including the European Union, the USA, Japan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and others. As an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Ecoline Exim gave custom packaging solutions to supermarkets, retail chains, wholesalers, and companies that needed promotional items. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 201 permanent employees and 339 contract workers at different locations.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 269.28 crore and net profit of Rs 18.82 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DXY extends slide under 98 mark; Concerns surrounding US govt shutdown looms

Indostar Capital sells stressed CV loan portfolio worth Rs 309.6 crore to Phoenix ARC

Prime Focus sinks after Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films

HCC inks MoU with KRCL to build mega infra projects

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

