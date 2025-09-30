Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus sinks after Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films

Prime Focus sinks after Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Prime Focus slumped 5% to Rs 175.95 after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States.

Prime Focus provides post-production services such as digital intermediate, visual effects, 2D to 3D conversion, and other creative and technical solutions for the global media and entertainment industry.

"Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America by other countries, just like stealing candy from a baby," Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday. "To solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100 percent tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," he added.

 

The announcement could weigh on Indias film industry, which exports a large number of titles to the US market where they have a strong following among the diaspora.

On a consolidated basis, Prime Focus reported net profit of Rs 61.85 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 119.36 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 22.72% YoY to Rs 976.82 crore in Q1 June 2025.

According to NSE bulk deal data dated 5 September 2025, Singularity Large Value Fund I, II and III, managed by Madhusudan Kela and son Yash Kela, picked up 62.5 lakh shares (2.02% stake) in Prime Focus at an average price of Rs 142.55 each. At the same price, Ramesh Damani bought 8 lakh shares, while Utpal Sheth acquired 17.5 lakh shares. FE Securities and Samyak Enterprises also participated, purchasing 7.5 lakh and 7.05 lakh shares, respectively, at Rs 142.55 per share.

On the other side of the trade, Singapore-based investors pared holdings. Augusta Investments I Pte Ltd sold 54.48 lakh shares (1.76% stake), while Marina IV entities collectively offloaded 48.06 lakh shares (1.55% stake) at the same price.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HCC inks MoU with KRCL to build mega infra projects

Wall Street Gains Led by Tech, EA Deal while Energy Stocks Slide Amid Crude Oil Drop

Indian exporters set to leverage India-UK trade aggrement for growth

Optiemus Infracom to form JV with Ordinary Theory LLC USA

Nifty above 24,650; metal shares in demand

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

