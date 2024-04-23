Business Standard
NSE to waive fees for Nifty Next 50 F&amp;O trading in first 6 months

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced it will waive transaction charges for trading in futures and options (F&O) contracts on the Nifty Next 50 index for the first six months till 31 October 2024. This initiative, effective from the launch date of 24 April 2024, aims to encourage participation in the newly introduced Nifty Next 50 derivatives market.
The move follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) approval for launching Nifty Next 50 F&O contracts. This new offering fills the gap between the well-established Nifty 50, representing India's top 50 large-cap companies, and the Nifty Midcap Select index, which tracks mid-sized companies.
According to NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, the Nifty Next 50 derivatives will complement the existing product suite. The Nifty Next 50 index has a 71% correlation and a Beta value of 0.95 with the Nifty 50 Index. It has a correlation of 90% with Nifty Midcap 150 index in financial year 2024.
The Nifty Next 50 index is constructed by selecting 50 companies from the Nifty 100, excluding those already in the Nifty 50. As of March 2024, the leading sectors represented in the index were financial services (23.76% weight), capital goods (11.91% weight), and consumer services (11.57% weight).
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

