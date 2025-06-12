Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit-3 of North Karanpura STPP

NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit-3 of North Karanpura STPP

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
NTPC announced that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 60266 MW and 81368 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,150; pharma shares rally for 7th day

Nifty below 25,150; pharma shares rally for 7th day

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as lowest bidder for ISTS project in Odisha

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as lowest bidder for ISTS project in Odisha

Zydus' Ankleshwar API unit clears USFDA inspection

Zydus' Ankleshwar API unit clears USFDA inspection

NIBE gains after securing Rs 23 cr armor plate supply order

NIBE gains after securing Rs 23 cr armor plate supply order

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon