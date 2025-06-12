Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg emerges as lowest bidder for ISTS project in Odisha

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as lowest bidder for ISTS project in Odisha

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering has announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for the role of Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for the development of an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) in the state of Odisha.

The project falls under the Eastern Region Generation SchemeI (ERGS-I) and was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. It includes the operation and maintenance of the transmission system for a period of 35 years.

The contract will be executed on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis, with project completion scheduled for 28 March 2028.

The approved transmission charges for the project are set at Rs 431.11 million tariff per year.

 

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The company reported a 22.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.98 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 190.03 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 20.33% YoY to Rs 1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.58% to Rs 1,109 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

