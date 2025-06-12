Nifty below 25,150; pharma shares rally for 7th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 224.24 points or 0.27% to 82,290.90. The Nifty 50 index fell 30.60 points or 0.12% to 25,109.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.02%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,714 shares rose and 1,809 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.04% to 22,287.40. The index rallied 4.37% in seven consecutive trading sessions.
Ajanta Pharma (up 3.18%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.84%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.76%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.65%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.57%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.5%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.99%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.98%), Natco Pharma (up 0.94%) and Divis Laboratories (up 0.68%) advanced.
On the other hand, Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.31%), Granules India (down 0.17%) and Gland Pharma (down 0.03%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SEPC surged 3.27% after the company secured a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.
Kellton Tech Solutions added 3.58% after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 14 June 2025, to consider a proposal for the subdivision or split of existing equity shares of the company.
