Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Kabra Jewels' IPO ends with subscription of 311 times

NSE SME Kabra Jewels' IPO ends with subscription of 311 times

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The offer received bids for 70.73 crore shares as against 22.76 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Kabra Jewels received bids for 70,73,55,000 shares as against 22,76,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 310.78 times.

Retail investors bid for 38,22,09,000 shares, non-institutional investors bid for 23,75,29,000 shares, qualified institutional investors bid for 8,76,17,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 15 January 2025, and it closed on 17 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 121 to Rs 128 per share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 31,25,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 62.55% from 89.12% pre-IPO.

 

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, in part or full, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

AUS Open

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner back with the lead vs Rune in Melbourne

Gurkha Regiment marching at the Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2025: Will India celebrate 75th or 76th Republic Day? nc

Sachin Pilot, sachin, pilot

Congress better alternative for Delhi, INDIA bloc united: Sachin Pilot

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 450 pts to 77,100; Financials, Cons Dur, Metal lead, Auto, FMCG drag

Instagram

Instagram extends Reels duration, changes profile grid, introduces 'Edits'

Ahead of the IPO, Kabra Jewels on 14 January 2025, raised Rs 10.86 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.49 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Kabra Jewels is engaged in the retail jewelry business and offers a diverse collection of gold, diamond, and silver ornaments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded, and other jewelry products at various price points. Their product offerings cater to both special occasions, such as weddings, which is their highest-selling product category, and daily-wear jewelry. As of 30 November 2024, the company had employed 121 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 125.27 crore and net profit of Rs 8.80 crore for the period as on 30 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Judicious interventions have ensured that INR experienced less volatility than other major currencies, notes RBI study

Judicious interventions have ensured that INR experienced less volatility than other major currencies, notes RBI study

Gujarat Hotels hits all time high as PAT zooms 131% in Q3 FY25

Gujarat Hotels hits all time high as PAT zooms 131% in Q3 FY25

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slides 21% QoQ

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slides 21% QoQ

DCM Shriram rises after PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 262-cr in Q3 FY25

DCM Shriram rises after PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 262-cr in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon