Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has added 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.9% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.61% rise in the SENSEX

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd lost 3.68% today to trade at Rs 239.35. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.15% to quote at 20786.01. The index is up 1.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd decreased 3.22% and G M Breweries Ltd lost 3.03% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 2.39 % over last one year compared to the 5.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has added 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.9% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1044 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7463 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 281.95 on 02 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 179.2 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.94%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.94%

Colgate tanks as Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr

Colgate tanks as Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr

Barometers nudge lower; breadth positive

Barometers nudge lower; breadth positive

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon