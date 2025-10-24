Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Financial spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 86% YoY to Rs 88 cr

PTC India Financial spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 86% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

PTC India Financial Services soared 12.34% to Rs 39.24 after the NBFC's consolidated net profit jumped 86.18% to Rs 88.14 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 47.34 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

However, total revenue from operations declined 19.32% year on year to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 was at Rs 117.63 crore, up 85.50% as against Rs 63.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net interest margin (NIM) (earning portfolio) increased to 4.59% in Q2 FY26, compared to 4.41% in Q2 FY25. Spread (earning portfolio) for Q2 FY26 declined to 1.74% as against 2.04% reported in Q2 FY25.

 

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) for stage III assets improved to 76% in Q2 FY26, compared to 63% in Q2 FY25.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Midcaps rise in broader market; BDL, Nalco in focus

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news updates: Twelve killed as Volvo bus catches fire after collision in Andhra Pradesh

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

Midwest IPO listing

Midwest makes positive D-St debut; shares list at 10% premium on bourses

Epack Prefab Technologies share price

Epack Prefab Technologies shares soar 8% to hit fresh high; here's why

Debt equity ratio declined to 0.76 times in Q2 FY26 from 1.27 times in Q2 FY25.

The return on net worth (annualized) increased to 12.30% from 7.26% in Q2 FY25, reflecting enhanced profitability and efficient capital utilization. Similarly, the return on assets (annualized) rose to 6.50%, compared to 3.08% in the same period last year.

The yield on earning portfolio stood at 11.23% in Q2 FY26, marginally lower than 11.47% in Q2 FY25, indicating stable portfolio yields despite changing market conditions.

Gross stage III assets improved significantly to Rs 193 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 764 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26 disbursements stood at Rs 326 crores, up from NIL in Q2 FY25. Similarly, loan sanctions in Q2 FY26 reached Rs 1,048 crores, compared to NIL in the same period last year.

On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 145% to Rs 224.77 crore despite 15.67% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 273.75 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

PTC India Financial Services stated, We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering consistent value to all our stakeholders, guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and responsible growth. Our core focus continues to be on profitable expansion, operational excellence, and the development of innovative, customer-centric solutions that align with our long-term sustainability vision.

The quarter under review was marked by significant transition and progress. We witnessed strong traction across our business portfolio, supported by improved asset quality and steady growth in loan sanctions and disbursements. Notably, this quarter saw a visible uptick in loan activity, entry into the SME segment, and a meaningful improvement in asset quality. We are confident in sustaining this growth momentum in the coming quarters.

While our AUM may experience short-term fluctuations due to prepayments and portfolio churn, we remain optimistic about achieving steady, high-quality growth over the medium term. Our strategy continues to focus on building a well-diversified, low-volatility portfolio, while consistently creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) is a NBFC registered with RBI which holds the status of Infrastructure Finance Company. It provides equity/debt financing solutions to the energy value chain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Federal Bank vaults after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

Federal Bank vaults after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

Federal Bank rises after board OKs capital raise proposal worth Rs 6,196.51 crore

Federal Bank rises after board OKs capital raise proposal worth Rs 6,196.51 crore

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Falls 3.68%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.94%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.94%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon