NTPC Green Energy gains after arm commissions 49 MW in Khavda solar energy project

NTPC Green Energy gains after arm commissions 49 MW in Khavda solar energy project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy advanced 1.11% to Rs 104.65 after company's wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy has commissioned third part capacity of 49.125 MW out of its 300 MW Khavda solar energy project at Bhuj, Gujarat.

The latest capacity was declared commercially operational effective 22 August 2025 under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project.

Earlier, the first part capacity of 142.2 MW and second part capacity of 32.8 MW were declared commercially operational on 28 June and 30 June 2025, respectively.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 220.48 crore on 17.6% increase in net sales to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

