KIOCL slips on profit booking after sharp rally

KIOCL slips on profit booking after sharp rally



Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

KIOCL fell 3.44% to Rs 429.75 on Friday as investors booked profits after the stock's steep gains.

The counter had surged 35.40% in the last four sessions and remains up 38.16% over the past month and 54.33% in three months.

KIOCL, a Schedule A Miniratna PSU, operates Pelletisation and Pig Iron units in Mangalore. Established as a 100% Export Oriented Unit, the company is engaged in iron ore mining, beneficiation, and production of high-quality pellets. It has also diversified into operation and maintenance services and mineral exploration.

On the financial front, the firm reported a net loss of Rs 37.79 crore in Q1 FY26, narrowing from a loss of Rs 50.72 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales, however, dropped 38.30% year-on-year to Rs 90.92 crore.

 

