Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,100 level; FMCG shares rally

Nifty trades above 26,100 level; FMCG shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning session, supported by FII inflows, and the Nifty moved above the 26,100 level. FMCG shares extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 148.58 points or 0.17% to 85,335.05. The Nifty 50 index added 57.55 points or 0.24% to 26,110.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.17%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,989 shares rose and 1,655 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listings:

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems were currently trading at Rs 228.10 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.04% as compared with the issue price of Rs 228.

Also Read

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

India calls for united global action on energy security at COP30 in Brazil

Khan Market

Khan mkt falls to 24th globally, London, Milan, New York top retail rents

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Jaiprakash Power zooms 9%, Groww tumbles 8%

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 with Vayu AI to be launched on November 20: Where to watch

The stock listed at Rs 218.40, reflecting a 4.21% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 228.80 and a low of 215.75. On the BSE, over 4.65 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index added 0.54% to 55,682.30. The index rose 0.57% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Radico Khaitan (up 5.28%), Emami (up 1.23%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.14%), Dabur India (up 0.76%), ITC (up 0.53%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.49%), United Spirits (up 0.45%), Marico (up 0.38%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.37%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.25%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 0.64%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.34%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.24%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalyani Forge shed 0.50%. The company announced the resignation of Nilesh Bandale from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to organizational restructuring and personal reasons, effective 19 November 2025.

Va Tech Wabag added 1.51% after the company has secured a Large repeat order from Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB), Nepal, to build Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Kathmandu Valley.

Godrej Properties (GPL) slipped 0.55%. The company announced the acquisition of an additional 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, unlocking an estimated Rs 2,400 crore in incremental revenue and adding 2 million sq ft of development potential to its portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index surges above 100 mark; US jobs data in focus

Dollar index surges above 100 mark; US jobs data in focus

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon