Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 2.1% today to trade at Rs 1349.9. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.08% to quote at 39008.38. The index is up 4.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd decreased 1.96% and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd lost 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 26.67 % over last one year compared to the 18.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 424 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3756 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1830 on 20 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 470.2 on 16 Feb 2023.

