Omaxe hits the roof after bagging order from UPSRTC to develop bus terminal

Omaxe hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 110.40 after the company's consortium has declared as a successful bidder by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to develop two Bus terminals.

The company will develop 2 bus terminals, one at Amausi, Lucknow on land area of 20,170 sq. mts. With estimated construction cost is Rs 160 crore approximately and the other at Ayodhya Dham on land area 36,426 sq. mts with construction cost of Rs 225 crore. These bus terminals will be developed under design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model on PPP basis.

The bus terminal project to be developed, in pursuance of the concession agreements which are to be executed at later date, Pursuant to the concession agreements and subject to the terms & conditions, the concessionaire, inter-alia, shall have exclusive right, license and authority to construct, operate and maintain the commercial complex and bus terminal commercial assets for a period of 90 years and Bus Terminal Project Facilities for a period of 35 years from appointed date.

The bus terminal project would be developed within an estimated time period of 2 years from the appointed date and commercial operation of the first phase of bus terminal commercial assets and commercial complex. 40% of total built up area available for bus terminal commercial assets and commercial complex, would be completed within an estimated time of 7 years from the appointed date.

Omaxe is mainly into the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial and retail purposes.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 66.89 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs net loss of Rs 105.99 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 599.21 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 243.86 crore in Q3 FY23.

The letter of intents (LoIs) shall be issued by UPSRTC in favor of the company being Lead Member of the consortium.