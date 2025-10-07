Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Number of unique investors in securities market ecosystem hits 134 million

Number of unique investors in securities market ecosystem hits 134 million

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The rise of Indian investor has been celebrated over the last few years, stated Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI in a speech at World Investor Week 2025 at NSE. Increased access, simplified on-boarding, and wider awareness has led to the number of unique investors in the securities market ecosystem increasing to 134 million. He highlighted a survey revealing an impressive 63% of Indian households (translating to 213 million households) are aware of at least one securities market product. The survey shows that actual participation stands at 9.5% of households (translating to about 32 million households). While this number is significant, it highlights the vast potential for growth. He noted that the most telling statistic is this - only 36% of investors possess high or moderate knowledge of the securities market. This knowledge gap is a vulnerability that exposes our investors to risks and makes them susceptible to fraud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's auto retails surge by September end on festive and GST optimism; reports FADA

India's auto retails surge by September end on festive and GST optimism; reports FADA

India-Qatar aim to double bilateral trade by 2030

India-Qatar aim to double bilateral trade by 2030

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon