Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Biocon said that Biocon Pharma, in partnership with Carnegie Pharmaceuticals LLC, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for the ANDA for Rifaximin Tablets, 550 mg.

Rifaximin tablets are a rifamycin antibacterial indicated for reducing the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence and to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

Biocon Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

 

The scrip rose 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 349.75 on the BSE.



Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

INR stays sluggish amid firm dollar

Brigade Enterprises gains after signing JDA for Rs 1,000-cr project in Chennai

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

