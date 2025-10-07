Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's auto retails surge by September end on festive and GST optimism; reports FADA

India's auto retails surge by September end on festive and GST optimism; reports FADA

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for September'25.

According to FADA, September 2025 was an exceptionally unique month for Indias automobile retail industry. The first three weeks were largely muted, with customers holding back in anticipation of the GST 2.0 reforms.

However, the dynamics changed dramatically in the final week as Navratri festivities coincided with the implementation of lower GST rates, reviving customer sentiment and accelerating deliveries across most vehicle categories.

As a result, the month ended with an overall 5.22% YoY growth, with all segments except three-wheelers and construction equipmentshowing positive momentum.

2Ws grew by 36%, powered by affordability improvements, festive offers, and pent-up demand finally translating into retail joy.

 

PVs clocked a robust 34.8% growth, as a wave of new customers entered showrooms and existing ones upgraded to higher variants, taking advantage of lower GST and irresistible festive schemes.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 450 pts, Nifty tops 25,200; auto gains

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on Surendra Koli's plea in Nithari murder case

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Foldable form, refined sound, unmatched ANC

Medanta Hospital

Medanta, Max: Analysts pick best hospital stocks to buy post CGHS revision

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

CVs rose by 14.8%, reflecting renewed confidence among operators as financing resumed and infrastructure optimism returned.

3Ws expanded by 24.5%, driven by strong urban mobility demand, while Tractors recorded an impressive 18.7% growth, despite uneven monsoons.

Overall, the near-term outlook for October 2025 remains highly optimistic, powered by economic resilience, festive euphoria, and the transformational impact of GST 2.0 heralding a golden phase for Indian auto retail.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-Qatar aim to double bilateral trade by 2030

India-Qatar aim to double bilateral trade by 2030

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon