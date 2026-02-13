Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.61% to Rs 58.88 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 27.85% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 71.61% to Rs 58.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.58.8834.3110.128.517.685.076.594.664.043.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News