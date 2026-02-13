HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 61.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 65.37 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 61.52% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 65.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.65.3766.656.049.364.246.992.735.811.624.21

