HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 61.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 65.37 croreNet profit of HP Adhesives declined 61.52% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 65.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.3766.65 -2 OPM %6.049.36 -PBDT4.246.99 -39 PBT2.735.81 -53 NP1.624.21 -62
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST