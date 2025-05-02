Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 64.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 3042.25 croreNet profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation rose 64.96% to Rs 165.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 3042.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2933.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.18% to Rs 21.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 10356.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10732.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3042.252933.44 4 10356.6710732.89 -4 OPM %18.1316.73 -13.2515.13 - PBDT443.41373.08 19 895.021124.57 -20 PBT223.77155.01 44 26.51205.93 -87 NP165.54100.35 65 21.84147.37 -85
