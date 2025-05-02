Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 753.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 26965.86 croreNet profit of Adani Enterprises rose 753.32% to Rs 3844.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 450.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 26965.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29180.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 119.05% to Rs 7099.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3240.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 97894.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96420.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26965.8629180.02 -8 97894.7596420.98 2 OPM %13.7610.95 -14.5611.80 - PBDT2549.412133.09 20 10744.348682.43 24 PBT1313.001321.62 -1 6533.015640.28 16 NP3844.91450.58 753 7099.003240.78 119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content