Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 32.62% to Rs 413.33 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 25.42% to Rs 104.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 413.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.97% to Rs 382.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.67% to Rs 1525.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1132.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales413.33311.67 33 1525.661132.86 35 OPM %80.0881.77 -80.1778.78 - PBDT142.23113.98 25 517.12411.69 26 PBT137.90110.75 25 501.59399.96 25 NP104.6983.47 25 382.07305.72 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

