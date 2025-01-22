Business Standard

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales decline 0.48% to Rs 2409.36 crore

Net loss of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 61.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 2409.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2420.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2409.362420.98 0 OPM %10.7216.95 -PBDT132.67288.07 -54 PBT-84.7156.82 PL NP-61.3731.03 PL

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

