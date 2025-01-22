Business Standard

Monotype India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 20.42 crore

Net profit of Monotype India reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 20.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.420 0 OPM %5.390 -PBDT0.89-0.20 LP PBT0.89-0.20 LP NP0.89-0.20 LP

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

