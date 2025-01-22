Business Standard

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the December 2024 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 9.01% to Rs 85040.17 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 2.31% to Rs 17656.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17257.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 9.01% to Rs 85040.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78008.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income85040.1778008.17 9 OPM %51.4335.22 -PBDT23972.8721243.11 13 PBT23972.8721243.11 13 NP17656.6117257.87 2

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

