Nykaa incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary - Nykaa Essentials

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) announced that it has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Nykaa Essentials, with its registered office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The primary objective of the new subsidiary is to engage in the trading and dealing of a wide range of products, including cosmetics, toiletries, beauty and personal care items, health care products, lifestyle products, perfumery items, and other related goods.

Nykaa Essentials has an authorized share capital of Rs 10 lakh, with a paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh. FSN E-Commerce Ventures will hold 100% of the shareholding in the new subsidiary.

The incorporation of Nykaa Essentials does not qualify as a related party transaction, and no promoter or promoter group entity has any interest in the newly established subsidiary.

 

The official announcement was made on 11 March 2025, after market hours.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technology platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 6,000 brands through its website and mobile applications.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.35% to Rs 26.41 crore on a 26.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter slipped 2.32% to Rs 162 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

