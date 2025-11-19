Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.49% to Rs 6.00 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.49% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.0013.79 -56 OPM %6.671.02 -PBDT0.160.12 33 PBT0.080.11 -27 NP0.100.07 43
