Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales rise 55.93% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net Loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.93% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.4622.10 56 OPM %-8.01-61.36 -PBDT-2.68-13.85 81 PBT-5.35-16.50 68 NP-5.01-16.08 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in FSP Design

RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in FSP Design

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon