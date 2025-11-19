Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Omni Ax's Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Omni Ax's Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nov 19 2025

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Omni Ax's Software reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.030 0 PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025

