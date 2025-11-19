SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 78.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 8.80 croreNet profit of SMC Credits rose 78.49% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.808.00 10 OPM %95.9187.63 -PBDT8.776.84 28 PBT8.766.84 28 NP9.215.16 78
