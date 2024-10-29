Odyssey Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 5.68 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies remain constant at Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.685.58 2 OPM %2.468.24 -PBDT0.860.93 -8 PBT0.350.35 0 NP0.250.25 0
