Pfizer standalone net profit rises 6.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 588.59 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 6.30% to Rs 158.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 588.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 575.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales588.59575.21 2 OPM %32.1531.75 -PBDT230.22215.95 7 PBT215.23200.52 7 NP158.35148.96 6
