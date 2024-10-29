Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.79% to Rs 88.28 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 45.45% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.79% to Rs 88.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.2867.50 31 OPM %11.6612.28 -PBDT8.856.81 30 PBT4.702.92 61 NP3.042.09 45
