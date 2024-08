With effect from 01 August 2024

1. Polisetty Suresh Babu - Executive Director (Superannuation)

2. Krishan Gopal Goel - Executive Director (Superannuation)

3. Vinnakota Narasimha Rao - Executive Director (Superannuation)

4. Anuradha Chaudhuri - Chief Internal Audit (Superannuation)



Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the cessation of following senior management personnel with effect from 01 August 2024: